Vietnam, Cambodia foster traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation

On May 25, the 4th Joint Conference of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association and the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association took place in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh (R), and Ms. Samdech Men Sam An, Supreme Advisor to the King of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and President of the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the fourth joint conference held under the 2022–2027 cooperation program, aimed at further strengthening solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

Attending the conference on the Vietnamese side were Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu.

On the Cambodian side, attendees included Samdech Men Sam An, Supreme Advisor to the King of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and President of the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association, along with delegates from the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh emphasized that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia is an invaluable asset that has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries and tested over time.

In 2025, the two associations carried out various practical activities, including expanding the “Nurturing Friendship” program to support students studying abroad and organizing an economic cooperation forum in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of nearly 100 businesses. The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association also increased the number of sponsored Cambodian students to 312 in the program "Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City," while supporting the construction and repair of 40 gratitude houses for former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers.

On the Cambodian side, numerous cultural exchange activities were actively organized, and letters of solidarity were promptly sent to Vietnam on the occasion of major events.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Samdech Men Sam An stated that this conference took place as the two countries commemorate the 59th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations, giving the event special significance.

She affirmed that the Cambodian people always remember the great sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, while expressing the hope that Cambodia and Vietnam would continue working together to build a border of peace, friendship, and stability, as well as strengthen exchanges among younger generations.

At the conference, representatives of the two associations presented reports on the outcomes of their coordination in 2025 and outlined orientations for 2026, with a focus on strengthening friendship in border areas, expanding trade, enhancing business connectivity, promoting cultural exchanges, and supporting social welfare activities.

Towards the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027, both sides agreed to focus on three key tasks, including consolidating people-to-people friendship, strengthening connections among younger generations, and promoting trade and investment cooperation between businesses and localities of the two countries.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh stated that amid increasingly complex regional and global developments, the two associations should further promote their role as bridges of people-to-people friendship, thereby contributing to strengthening the comprehensive cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Both sides will intensify efforts to promote the tradition of solidarity and friendship, particularly among younger generations; strengthen people-to-people exchanges; effectively implement the “Nurturing Friendship” program; promote social welfare activities in border areas; and expand economic and trade cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

She also noted that following the conclusion of the 2022–2027 cooperation agreement, the two associations are expected to sign a new cooperation agreement for the 2027–2032 period in order to enhance the effectiveness of coordination in the new phase.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present gifts to the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Truc Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh