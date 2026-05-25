HCMC leaders extend Raya Idil Adha greetings at local mosques

HCMC leaders on May 25 visited local mosques to extend Raya Idil Adha greetings to the Muslim community and reaffirm the city’s commitment to religious harmony and solidarity.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, led by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the HCMC Party Standing Committee and Head of the Commission, visited local mosques to extend greetings on the occasion of Raya Idil Adha Festival, on May 25.

During a visit to the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC and Jami-ul Muslimin Mosque in Cau Kieu Ward, Mr. Duong Anh Duc acknowledged the contributions made by the Board, mosque management committees, and the Muslim community to the city’s overall development, particularly in strengthening the great national solidarity bloc.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc presents a congratulatory gift to Mr. MachDares Samael.

He noted that in recent years, the Muslim community in HCMC has carried out numerous practical and charitable activities, fostering mutual support and solidarity while encouraging followers to actively participate in patriotic emulation campaigns and local development movements. The community has also complied well with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, helping make the city increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate.

According to Mr. Duong Anh Duc, the city’s leadership has consistently sought to ensure that all residents enjoy a happy and stable life while receiving adequate care and support throughout the city’s development process. For that reason, municipal leaders regularly visit and extend greetings to religious dignitaries, administrators, and followers during major religious celebrations, while also listening to their concerns and sharing in their aspirations.

On the occasion of Raya Idil Adha, he conveyed his best wishes to Mr. MachDares Samael, Head of the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC, as well as religious dignitaries, mosque administrators, and Muslim followers across the city, wishing them a peaceful and joyful celebration.

Responding to the visit, Mr. MachDares Samael expressed gratitude for the attention and support provided by the city leadership, particularly the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, which has consistently facilitated religious activities in accordance with Islamic practices. He also acknowledged the city’s support in improving the livelihoods of the Cham Muslim community and creating better educational opportunities for Cham children.

He said the Representative Board of the Muslim Community and mosque management committees would continue encouraging followers to comply with Party guidelines and State laws while actively participating in patriotic campaigns and local community activities, contributing to the city’s continued growth and prosperity.

The delegation later visited Masjid Al Rahim Mosque in Ben Thanh Ward, where Mr. Duong Anh Duc extended greetings to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoang, Head of the mosque’s management board, and local Muslim followers, wishing them a peaceful Raya Idil Adha celebration.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc presents a gift to representatives of the Masjid Al Rahim Mosque Management Board.

He praised Masjid Al Rahim as one of the city’s stable religious institutions, highlighting its role in reflecting HCMC’s cultural and religious diversity. The municipal leadership, he said, has always paid close attention to the Muslim community living and working in the city.

At Jamia Al Musulman Mosque in Saigon Ward, Mr. Duong Anh Duc and members of the delegation offered greetings to Mr. Sadludbachis, Deputy Head of the mosque’s management board, and local worshippers, wishing them peace and happiness during the festival.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc presents a gift to representatives of the Jamia Al Musulman Mosque Management Board.

For Raya Idil Adha 2026, Jamia Al Musulman Mosque is expected to welcome more than 1,000 Muslim worshippers from both Vietnam and abroad. On the occasion, the mosque’s management board plans to distribute more than two tons of beef to Muslim communities across HCMC and to more than 300 disadvantaged followers.

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By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan