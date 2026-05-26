Ho Chi Minh City leaders extend Buddha’s birthday greetings

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee organized delegations to visit and extend congratulations to outstanding religious establishments and dignitaries on May 25.

The visits were organized on the occasion of Vesak Day (Buddha’s Birthday) in the Buddhist calendar year 2570 – Gregorian year 2026.

The delegation of leaders from Ho Chi Minh City visits and extends Vesak greetings to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan at the Minh Dang Quang Buddhist Institute. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, paid a visit to extend congratulations to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan, Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council, and President of the Vietnam Institute of Buddhist Studies.

At Minh Dang Quang Buddhist Institute, on behalf of the city’s leadership, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong extended his regards and best wishes for good health to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan, while respectfully acknowledging his significant contributions to Vietnamese Buddhism as well as to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan extended his best wishes for good health to the city’s leaders, expressing confidence that the city’s leadership would continue to uphold solidarity and unity in guiding, directing, and administering Ho Chi Minh City towards further development, social harmony, and improved living standards for its residents.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (L) and Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Quoc Phong extends greetings to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meantime, the delegation led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, visited and extended greetings to Dai Tong Lam Pagoda in Phu My Ward.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (L) visits Most Venerable Thich Quang Hien. (Photo: SGGP)

Most Venerable Thich Quang Hien, abbot of Dai Tong Lam Pagoda, received the delegation.

During the visit, Mr. Dang Minh Thong extended his best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Quang Hien, along with the monastic community and Buddhist followers, for a peaceful and harmonious Vesak season and encouraged them to further uphold the fine traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong offers a gift to Dai Tong Lam Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of Dai Tong Lam Pagoda affirmed that they will continue to mobilize monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to live by the principle of “good life, beautiful religion" and to join hands in contributing to the continued development of the locality.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) and Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap (Photo: SGGP)

Another delegation led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visited and extended congratulations to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Joining the delegation were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thanh Nga.

The delegation visited and extended greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Most Venerable Thich Phuoc Nghiem, Deputy Chief of Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visits and extends congratulations to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. (Photo: SGGP)

The city leader respectfully acknowledged and highly appreciated the contributions made by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to strengthening the great national unity bloc, as well as to the cause of national construction and defense.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet offers flowers to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. (Photo: SGGP)



She expressed confidence that the venerables would continue serving as an important bridge, encouraging monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to join hands with the city’s authorities in successfully fulfilling socio-economic development goals.

Most Venerable Thich Phuoc Nghiem affirmed that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would continue accompanying the city in the cause of building and developing Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, and compassionate city.

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By Truc Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh