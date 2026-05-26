Ho Chi Minh City hands over meaningful facilities at Brigade 955

Ho Chi Minh City has provided more than VND2.5 billion (US$95,000) to support the construction and inauguration of facilities aimed at improving the living and training conditions of officers and soldiers of Naval Brigade 955.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and other delegates attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the facilities. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 25, a delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, attended the inauguration and handover ceremony of facilities aimed at improving training and learning conditions for officers and soldiers of Brigade 955 under Naval Region 4.

Under the program, Ho Chi Minh City provided more than VND2.5 billion to support the construction of key facilities, including the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space,” a LED screen system, and a reception hall within the brigade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that, under the spirit of “Ho Chi Minh City for the whole country, together with the whole country,” the Party organization, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, together with the broader community, have maintained close coordination and solidarity in supporting the Vietnam People’s Navy, including Brigade 955, through the program “For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland."

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and other delegates attended the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

He noted that the projects carry important political significance, affirming the strong civil-military bond, while contributing to the dissemination and implementation of studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and style within the armed forces.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and encouraged new recruits and training units undertaking military service in 2026 at Brigade 957 under Naval Region 4 Command.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh