HCMC urges faster progress on key projects in Binh Trung, Thu Duc wards

Ho Chi Minh City leaders have called for accelerated implementation of key projects and stronger governance efforts in Binh Trung and Thu Duc wards to sustain socio-economic growth and urban development.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, chairs the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As of March 25, a working delegation of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, held a working session with the Party Executive Committees of Binh Trung Ward and Thu Duc Ward to review socio-economic performance, national defense and security, Party-building work and key tasks for the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Tran Quoc Trung, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Trung Ward, presents a report at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to reports from the session, Binh Trung Ward recorded 215 newly established enterprises in the first quarter, with total registered capital of VND1.76 trillion (US$67 million), up 4.3 percent year-on-year. State budget revenue exceeded VND2.17 trillion (US$82.3 million), reaching 74 percent of the annual target.

In Thu Duc Ward, total state budget revenue as of March 20 surpassed VND523 billion (US$19.9 million), equivalent to 64 percent of the target, while local budget revenue reached over VND269 billion (US$10.2 million), or 45 percent of the plan.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Mai Trinh, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc Ward, reports to the working delegation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Both wards proposed that the city soon issue guidance on establishing specialized divisions to reduce pressure on commune-level Economic–Infrastructure–Urban Divisions under Government Decree 370.

Thu Duc Ward also recommended early issuance of guidelines on personnel planning for Party committees and leadership positions for the 2025–2030 term, as well as financial support for mass organizations.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong commended the two wards for their strong first-quarter performance, particularly budget revenues, with 74 percent of the annual target in Binh Trung and 64 percent in Thu Duc. The organization of elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term was also successfully carried out.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, delivers concluding remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Looking ahead, he urged both localities to strengthen Party-building efforts, develop new Party members, and adopt more proactive and decisive working methods. He also called for enhanced inspection and supervision, stronger anti-corruption and anti-waste measures, and effective digital transformation within the Party alongside organizational restructuring.

For socio-economic development, the two wards have been instructed to better mobilize resources and accelerate compensation and site clearance for key projects.

Regarding the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex project, Binh Trung Ward was assigned to carefully review procedures, apply policies fairly and accurately, safeguard residents’ legitimate rights, and ensure timely site handover.

Mr. Huynh Tan Dinh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, both wards have been urged to improve the management and use of public assets and land, strengthen control over construction order and urban aesthetics, and review job positions to ensure appropriate staffing under the two-tier local government model.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong