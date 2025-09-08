HCMC–Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway expansion project planned for 2025

Project Management Unit 7 under the Ministry of Construction has submitted a feasibility study to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam regarding the planned expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan expressway.

As a proposal, the project will be carried out under a public–private partnership (PPP) in the form of a build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract.

The expansion will require an estimated investment of more than VND41.3 trillion (nearly US$1.6 billion), of which some VND6.2 trillion (US$235 million) will be covered by investor equity. The balance is expected to come from bank loans, bond issuance and other approved financing channels.

Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway

Covering a total length of 96.13 kilometers, the entire Ho Chi Minh City–My Thuan expressway will be expanded from its existing six lanes to eight to 12 lanes, with a designed speed of 100–120 kilometers per hour.

Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressway section alone is slated for expansion to six lanes.

The project includes construction and upgrades of bridges, culverts, rest stops, lighting an intelligent transport system and electronic tolling.

Construction is planned for 2025–2028. Under the contract, the investor is entitled to operate the expressway for a period of 21 years and three months.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to ease congestion on National Highway 1, a frequent bottleneck during holidays.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong