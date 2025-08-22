HCMC to stage fireworks displays across multiple venues for National Day

A press conference to announce upcoming activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025) was held on August 21.

At the press conference, Mr. Vo Ho Hoang Vu, Chief of Office at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports informed a series of cultural, commemorative and artistic events for the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) across the city.

Mr. Vo Ho Hoang Vu, Chief of Office at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports speaks at the press conference.

These include photo exhibitions along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, Dong Khoi Street (opposite Chi Lang Park), and at No. 1 Ba Cu street in Vung Tau Ward; the televised program “Golden Opportunity” which was scheduled to take place on August 22 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City branch; a visit to the Martyrs’ Cemetery on August 29; and a floral-offering ceremony in tributes to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on August 29.

A special live-broadcast cultural performance will take place on September 2 at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Saigon Ward, the outdoor stage at Binh Duong New City Central Park in Binh Duong Ward and Thuy Van Square in Vung Tau Ward.

Ho Chi Minh City will hold large-scale fireworks displays at multiple venues on the evening of September 2.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will participate in the national exhibition on socio-economic achievements in Hanoi on August 28.

As for the operation of the city’s two-tier local government system, Mr. Duong Van Thom, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center under the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said that the city has developed a “one-stop, multi-service” model with 38 local teams at 38 commune-level public administration centers.

At the same time, the city is strengthening and enhancing the capacity of two regional centers located in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

The “one-stop, multi-service” administrative model officially took effect on August 1. By October 2025, all administrative procedures in Ho Chi Minh City are expected to be processed without geographical restrictions across the entire city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology is also accelerating the delivery of online public services, with the goal of ensuring that by October 2025, 100 percent of eligible administrative procedures can be completed entirely online.

All business-related procedures will be handled digitally, with processing times reduced by 30 percent.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong