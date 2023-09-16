HCMC to play pioneering role in green development

HCMC will play a pioneering role in the green development and implementation of implementation to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at the 2023 HCMC Economic Forum.

Opinions and suggestions of participating delegates at the forum will be used to complete the strategic framework for green development by 2030 with a vision to 2050 this September, he added.

The 4th HCMC Economic Forum 2023 attracted more than 1,500 delegates, including experts, investors, representatives of financial organizations and business associations, and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of corporations in the domestic and foreign green economy and circular economy ecosystems.

The event collected over 80 advice, suggestions, opinions, and recommendations at sessions and the “CEO 100 Tea Connect” meeting, showing that green growth is an inevitable choice and countries need to cooperate to achieve this goal.

The 2023 HCMC Economic Forum had discussions on the ecosystem of the circular economy model and green growth towards net zero; digital transformation in businesses, experiences and successful lessons of domestic and international businesses; and circular economy collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region.

The discussion session on circular economy collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region was chaired by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc with the participation of former Deputy Prime Minister of Germany, Philipp Rösler along with local and foreign experts. Delegates emphasized that green transformation needs international cooperation and the participation of the entire society to create a change.

At the discussion session on digital transformation in businesses, experiences, and successful lessons of domestic and international businesses, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong stressed that Vietnam has been gathering resources to implement the dual transformation (digital transformation and green transformation) to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in accordance with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s commitment to net-zero emission by 2050 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

This session also focused on analyzing opportunities, challenges, and solutions for businesses and providing recommendations for policymakers.

HCMC committed to strengthen green development to improve competitiveness and enhance the benefits of people, businesses, and tourists not only at the present but also for future generations.

The 2023 HCMC Economic Forum attracted a large number of local and international delegates, including more than 450 deputies who attended the “CEO 100 Tea Connect” meeting and 1,200 participants joined the opening session on September 15, said Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

The forum has received many ideas on long-term policy planning, specific actions, works, and policies of each field, and provided many opportunities for development cooperation to participants, he added.