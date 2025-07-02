Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award ceremony takes place

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee organized the awarding ceremony for the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award - 2025 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Ward.

The attendees included Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Police Major General Mai Hoang.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award, held biennially, evaluates contributions across seven fields: economic development, national defense and security, state management, communication, literature and art, science and technology, and creative startups. Launched on September 8, 2023, the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award received 292 submissions, including projects, works, solutions, and topics, for consideration.

During the selection phase, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City tasked responsible agencies for seven award categories to collaborate with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Organizing Committee. Their goal is to distribute the participation documents and gather feedback, which includes comments on any documents that may indicate violations of intellectual property rights.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc engages in discussions with participants during the event, which honors 51 innovative individuals and collectives for their contributions to the city’s development across seven categories.

Participants at the event

Participants at the event

Participants at the event

The Organizing Committee has stated that the quality of the documents, projects, topics, and submissions for the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award has seen an enhancement, as the criteria for award selection have been elevated compared to earlier editions.

Furthermore, the selection and screening processes were conducted with diligence from the outset.

Through many selection sessions, the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award Council has selected 51 outstanding projects, solutions, topics, and works to award prizes, including four first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 32 third prizes.

As stated by the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award Council, the submissions and subjects reviewed for the award are predominantly practical and impactful, receiving high evaluations and scores. Additionally, these submissions exhibit significant creativity, utilizing innovative techniques to enhance efficiency. Over the course of four organizational events, the coucil has recognized 237 exemplary works, topics, and projects.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, (L) presents the award to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the field of media (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (4th, L) and director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang (3rd, R) give the award to individual and group authors in the field of media. (Photo: SGGP)

According the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, amid the merging of three localities, which serve as three significant development hubs in the South, known for their remarkable achievements in industry, trade, services, seaports, and international integration, the aim is to evolve into an international megacity; with the ambition of ranking among the top 100 most livable cities globally.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award is a crucial initiative that will play a significant role in facilitating a breakthrough in the city's development in the near future, helping to achieve this objective. Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that this goal will generate a wealth of topics; additionally, he expressed hope to attract numerous scientists, particularly those with a passion for innovation, to produce valuable scientific contributions that will help fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the city.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan