HCMC Economic Forum 2023 officially commences

On the morning of September 15, 2023, the HCMC Economic Forum (HEF) officially opened in HCMC with the theme "Green Growth – A Journey to Net Zero Emissions."

HEF is an annual international event organized by the People's Committee of HCMC since 2018 (it was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The opening session of the forum was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Minh Khai, Central Party Committee Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister; and leaders from various Central ministries and sectors.

HEF 2023 boasts the attendance of over 1,200 delegates from international financial institutions, global organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), foreign municipal officials, and leaders representing 21 countries, delegates from diplomatic and consular bodies, and domestic and international businesses, as well as experts from around the world specializing in green economy, circular economy, green growth, and sustainable development of the world.

In the inaugural session, six key reports will be delivered by delegates, centering on the following topics:

- Trends in green growth and circular economy development in the context of mega-cities.

- Establishing an ecosystem for the circular economy model while pursuing net-zero emissions.

- Policies for advancing green growth toward net-zero emissions and the role of enterprises

- Resources in circular economy development with an emphasis on achieving net-zero emissions and the mission of enterprises.

- International insights and experiences driving green growth and circular economy initiatives.

- The current status of HCMC and strategies for implementing the green growth model.

Following that, there were speeches delivered by leaders of central ministries and sectors, outlining the policy development aligned with the functions of each sector concerning green growth and carbon emission reduction. Simultaneously, these speeches provided guidance for ministries and sectors on how to collaborate with and support local governments, including HCMC, in the implementation of green growth policies towards net-zero emissions.

In particular, a ceremony will be in place to announce and hand over the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between HCMC and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the afternoon, the parallel discussion will be organized, comprising three sessions with distinct themes, encompassing the Ecosystem of the Circular Economy Model, Green Growth - Domestic and International Experiences towards Net-Zero Emissions, the Strategies to foster green business growth and implement the circular economy model for sustainable development in a mega-city like HCMC, and Circular economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Each session will be overseen by a leader from the HCMC People's Committee and adopt a seminar format featuring 2-3 keynote speeches and small panel discussions categorized into 2-3 content groups. These discussions will involve 7-9 international and domestic experts in each content group.

Before the commencement of the opening ceremony, delegates at the forum observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the recent fire incident in Hanoi and the tragic flood disaster in Lao Cai, which led to a significant loss of lives.