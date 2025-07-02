People's committees in wards, communes begin issuing pink books

The people's committees in wards, communes are now authorized to issue pink books (certificates of land use rights and ownership of assets attached to land).

Starting July 1, the people's committees in wards, communes began issuing pink books for the first time to individuals, residential communities, households, and Vietnamese-origin individuals living abroad.

People visit the Go Vap Ward People's Committee to carry out procedures related to real estate.

At the People's Committee of Go Vap Ward (formerly the headquarters of the People's Committee of Go Vap District) on the morning of July 1.

Vice chairman Ngo Van Hai of the People's Committee of Go Vap Ward said that the data and maps pertaining to land at the ward level are already accessible. This information serves as the foundation for the ward to efficiently issue pink books to residents, minimizing the time required.

In Thu Dau Mot, Thuan An, Di An, Phu Loi wards, the work of issuing pink books to people is smooth.

In a similar vein, Chairman Pham Phu Nam of the Lai Thieu Ward People's Committee stated "as of now, the process of issuing pink books to residents in the ward is proceeding smoothly. The Ward People's Committee has currently received files for the issuance of pink books for 30 resettlement cases that were transferred by the city".

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan