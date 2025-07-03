AEON plans to open three new major shopping malls in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, received Mr. Tezuka Daisuke, General Director of AEON Vietnam and Chief Representative of the AEON Group in Vietnam, on July 2.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, receives Mr. Tezuka Daisuke, General Director of AEON Vietnam and Chief Representative of the AEON Group in Vietnam, on July 2. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, highly appreciated AEON’s long-standing presence and its positive contributions to the city’s commercial and service sectors in recent years through its network of major shopping malls and retail outlets.

For his part, Mr. Tezuka Daisuke shared AEON’s strategic vision and development plans for Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, in the coming years. He affirmed that Vietnam has been identified as AEON’s second most important market after Japan, underscoring the group’s commitment to expanding investment and accelerating growth in the country.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tezuka Daisuke, General Director of AEON Vietnam and Chief Representative of the AEON Group in Vietnam, informs about AEON's development plan in Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time. (Photo: SGGP)

Japan’s oldest retail conglomerate is ramping up efforts to expand its footprint in Vietnam by accelerating the development of new retail outlets and large-scale shopping malls. By 2030, AEON aims to triple the number of its shopping centers nationwide compared to its current presence. AEON is preparing to open three additional major shopping malls in Ho Chi Minh City, with a projected investment totaling several trillion Vietnamese dong. The new centers are expected to generate employment opportunities for 1,500 to 2,000 workers.

In addition to expanding its investments, AEON also expressed pride in contributing to the local socio-economic development. The company has worked closely with local suppliers to increase the availability of domestically produced goods, collaborated in the production of AEON-branded products, and actively promoted the export of Vietnamese goods to international markets.

Delegates of the two parties attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, welcomed AEON’s new investment plans and affirmed the city’s commitment to supporting the group in implementing its upcoming projects, expanding its investment scale, and maintaining long-term local operations in the locality. Especially in the context that Ho Chi Minh City is implementing many strategic development plans for infrastructure and logistics, AEON will have many favorable conditions for investment development.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh