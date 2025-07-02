Ho Chi Minh City celebrates Canada’s 158th National Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, in collaboration with the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in the city, on July 2 held a ceremony marking Canada’s 158th anniversary of Confederation (July 1, 1867–2025).

Delegates attend the ceremony marking Canada’s 158th anniversary of Confederation (July 1, 1867–2025) in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen The Thanh, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, the Vietnam–Canada relations have steadily developed in a substantive, effective, and sustainable manner across a wide range of areas, including politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, development cooperation, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Canada is currently Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in the Americas. Conversely, Vietnam is Canada’s largest trading partner within the ASEAN region and ranks among Canada’s top 40 trading partners in the Indian Ocean-Pacific region.

According to the Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association, Canada has become an increasingly popular destination for Vietnamese students, with around 20,000 currently enrolled in Canadian educational institutions.

The Vietnamese community in Canada, now numbering around 275,000, has deeply integrated into local society and made meaningful contributions to the country’s economic, cultural, and social life. This community continues to serve as a vital and enduring bridge, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Consul General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City, Annie Dubé, noted that Canada’s G7 Presidency in 2025 presents a significant opportunity to advance shared goals such as protecting communities, building energy security, accelerating digital transformation, and reinforcing strategic partnerships.

She emphasized that Canada is actively promoting the Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to strengthen relationships with allies and trading partners and promote global cooperation and shared prosperity. The strategy includes ongoing trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Vietnam is a member.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh