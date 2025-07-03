HCMC, Guangzhou promote comprehensive cooperation

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, on July 2, received Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangzhou City, Chen Xiāngtán, as part of a working visit by a delegation from Guangzhou to the city.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, receives Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangzhou City, Chen Xiāngtán on July 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized the significance of the visit, which comes at a pivotal moment following Ho Chi Minh City's official implementation of a two-tier local government model, which officially began operations on July 1. The newly formed Ho Chi Minh City now covers a total area of more than 6,722 square kilometers and has a population exceeding 14 million.

With its new administrative structure and strategic development landscape, Ho Chi Minh City is set to prioritize key sectors, including logistics, high-tech industry, seaports, smart cities, and public transportation.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangzhou City, Chen Xiāngtán (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi also proposed five key areas of cooperation between the two localities, including:

- Strengthening exchanges between the Party organizations and mass organizations of the two cities through theoretical dialogue and the sharing of experiences in Party-building, propaganda, and mass mobilization work, and socio-economic development

- Enhancing collaboration in urban infrastructure development, with a focus on urban planning and management, environmental protection, and the metro system development—Guangzhou's strengths

- Promoting cooperation in logistics and seaport system development, leveraging Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic geographic location

- Encouraging investment from Guangzhou across sectors where the Chinese city holds advantages and which align with Ho Chi Minh City’s development needs, particularly in high technology

- Fostering cultural and people-to-people exchanges to diversify partnerships and deepen the friendship and mutual understanding between the two cities.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, offers a gift to Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangzhou City, Chen Xiāngtán. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee expressed his admiration for the modern, dynamic, and vibrant development of Ho Chi Minh City. On this occasion, he also informed about the potential, vision, and orientation of Guangzhou City. He emphasized that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen and further promote the cooperation between the two cities.

He expressed strong support for the five strategic cooperation orientations proposed by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and strongly agreed on strengthening cooperation promotion in many specific fields, with particular emphasis on urban rail development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he extended his best wishes for Ho Chi Minh City’s continued breakthrough development and hoped to deepen ties through youth delegation exchanges and the organization of cultural exchange activities, thereby strengthening the social foundations of the bilateral relationship.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, expressed his sincere thanks and extended his best wishes for the success of the Guangzhou delegation’s visit. He emphasized that the visit would contribute to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries, as well as further strengthening the friendly and cooperative ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou in particular.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh