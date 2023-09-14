“CEO 100 Tea Connect” meeting held in HCMC

The “CEO 100 Tea Connect” meeting, part of the 2023 HCMC Economic Forum, between HCMC’s leaders and heads of corporations was held at the Reunification Palace on September 14.

The program chaired by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai began with a special tea party featuring Vietnamese flavors.

The municipal authorities wanted to create a playing field for the city and its international partners who have accompanied the southern metropolis in the process of social and economic development in the coming time, especially in the sectors of green growth and circular economy.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that HCMC is a big city with a population of more than 10 million. It is a center for the economy, culture, education, science, and technology of Vietnam. The southern economic hub always strives to build a good living environment and create favorable conditions for people and local and foreign businesses to work conveniently, safely, and effectively.

However, HCMC is also facing challenges such as climate change, traffic congestion, human resource shortage, and the cyclic impact of factors on economic development. In order to cope with these challenges, the city needs to restructure the economy and identify a green economy that is a driving force to promote sustainable growth and development in the coming time, build a strategic framework for green development, and ensure the organization of human resources for the implementation to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Accordingly, the strategic framework for green development by 2030, with a vision to 2050 puts people and enterprises at the center of transformation and focuses on a green human resources, green infrastructure, green consumer behaviors, and industries pioneering green transformation, such as high-tech production, green startups, innovation and creativity, tourism, agriculture, green food and building Can Gio into a green district.

In addition, the city hoped to collect opinions, suggestions, and proposals from experts, CEOs, local people, and businesses on green energy conversion, green traffic, waste and wastewater treatment, high-quality resources, carbon credits, and plans to turn Can Gio District into an ecological urban area.

HCMC wants to build Can Gio as a pioneering locality in implementing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and developing the city into a center for startups, creativity, and innovation to serve green development.

Forum brings good opportunity for HCMC’s leaders and enterprises

Mr. Ichisaka Hirofumi, Director of External Relations of Osaka City, Japan believed that every country and localities, such as HCMC, deeply acknowledge the importance of green growth, green transformation, and circular economy.

He hoped that the forum would be a good opportunity for HCMC’s leaders and enterprises to share good ideas and practices to inspire each other.

Mr. Ricardo Valente, Councilor for Finance, Economic Activities and Monitoring of Porto City of Portugal said that the local authorities must be pioneers in using green products to create a driving force for manufacturers.

Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam Gabor Fluit said that Euro Charm wished to support HCMC through technology transfer, modeling share, and building project capacity to help the city become an export center to the EU.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Mai Thanh, General Director of REE Corporation, HCMC has not reached a circular economy yet because of its poor infrastructure and shortage of infrastructure planning with a 50-year vision. Additionally, water and air pollution, and high healthcare costs have severely affected people.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to delegates for their opinions and suggestions that will be used to complete the strategic framework for green development by 2030 with a vision to 2050 this September.

The city’s chairman noted that HCMC has planned to apply Advanced Technologies for waste and water treatment which is expected to begin in the middle of 2026 and carry out urban embellishment and cleanup of the canal system.