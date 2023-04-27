HCMC to pilot electric cars for city tours

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has proposed the pilot use of electric cars to transport tourists around the city.

Under the proposal, the city will operate 200 electric cars, each carrying from 5 to 14 passengers, with a maximum speed of 30 km per hour for tours around the city, the country's biggest economic hub in the south.

Initially, 70 cars with a capacity of 8-10 seats will be put into operation. In the following stages, 60 more cars with 7 seats or less and 70 cars with a capacity of 11-14 seats will be added to the fleet, which will operate 24 hours a day.

Tourists can book the electric car service via mobile app or directly with staff.

The scheme will start from April 30 in District 1, crossing Nha Rong Wharf, Khanh Hoi Bridge, and Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hoang Sa, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Kiet streets, Calmette Bridge, and Van Don Port.

In the second phase starting from the fourth quarter of this year, the service will be expanded to District 5. In the third phase from the first quarter of 2024, it will cover District 3, District 10, and Thu Duc City.

Earlier, the municipal People’s Committee allowed four businesses to provide electric car services, but only two firms implement the project with two routes around Phu My Hung urban area.