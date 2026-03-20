HCMC to extend Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line to Long Thanh Airport

Ho Chi Minh City is set to extend Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) to Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh International Airport.

The project to extend the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line to the Dong Nai Provincial Administrative Center and Long Thanh International Airport will be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

As of March 20, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued Document No. 2105/UBND-DA regarding the implementation of Resolution No. 05/NQ-HDND dated February 6, 2026, by the HCMC People’s Council. The resolution concerns the extension of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line to the Dong Nai Administrative Center and Long Thanh International Airport, spanning both localities.

Under the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee as the competent authority to lead the project.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance will closely coordinate with its counterparts in Dong Nai, along with relevant agencies, to ensure implementation in compliance with the 2025 Railway Law, National Assembly resolutions and current regulations.

A key task for the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is to consult on separating compensation, support, and resettlement work within the city into a standalone project, while recommending investors and preparing investment plans in accordance with legal requirements.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will coordinate with Dong Nai Province’s Department of Construction to align on timelines, route alignment, technology solutions and technical standards to ensure synchronization, economic efficiency and smooth operation of the extended metro line.

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has been tasked with expediting the completion and approval of relevant planning schemes to provide the legal basis for project implementation, while coordinating with Dong Nai authorities to finalize route alignment and avoid conflicts with nearby projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will urgently carry out procedures related to environmental issues, compensation, resettlement and relocation of technical infrastructure, ensuring alignment with project preparation and construction timelines.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed all agencies to strictly follow directives to ensure the metro extension is completed on schedule, contributing to improved regional connectivity and boosting socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

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By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong