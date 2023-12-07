HCMC to exploit social media platform to listen to residents' concerns

Ho Chi Minh City is going to exploit an AI-powered social media platform to record residents' opinions and solve the problems that residents are most concerned about every day and every week.

This information was stated by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang at the 13th session of the tenth tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on December 7.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien chaired the conference.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang informs the city's digital transformation program at the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)

With delegates’ petitions related to digital transformation, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang answered that digital transformation is the process of comprehensive change of organizations by the adoption of technology and data.

Currently, HCMC has 14 large platforms. For example, the hotline 1022 specializes in receiving the questions of people about issues and hot spots, thereby helping HCMC’s functional agencies promptly tackle them.

In the upcoming time, Ho Chi Minh City will exploit the AI-powered social media listening platform to solve problems that residents are most concerned about every day and every week.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City ranks second among 63 provinces and cities in the country in the digital transformation index, including the first position in digital institutions and digital infrastructure.

The Ho Chi Minh City public service portal is ranked fourth out of 63 provinces and cities, level A.

Recently, the ASOCIO Awards Council has just selected the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to grant the award for the category of Excellent Digital Government in 2023.

Delegates discuss at the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, digital transformation is identified as the city’s theme in 2024.

Despite many huge challenges, the entire city's political system, government agencies at all levels and sectors will determine to complete the city's digital transformation target.

To achieve the above goal, HCMC will focus on equipment investment for digital infrastructure development in synchronization from the city to wards, communes and towns.

Besides, to overcome difficulties in human resources, the city will establish a digital transformation center to support units, apply the form of hiring services, on-site staff training and so on.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong