People's Council deputies debate policies creating driving force for development

Participants at the 13th session of the tenth HCMC People's Council discussed policies to create new opportunities and driving forces for development.

Promoting digital transformation

In her opening remarks, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le informed that the meeting will give opinions and decisions on important contents. She requested that delegates should have a thorough evaluation of the city’s socio-economic situation in 2023 and the directions and tasks for next year with a focus on discussion of resolutions and proposals to carry out the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City (or the Resolution 98).

The resolutions passed at the meeting play an important role, opening up many new opportunities, and creating motivation to promote socio-economic development in 2024 and many years to come, directly impacting city dwellers' lives, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le assessed.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that in 2023, the city has achieved the goals of several key tasks and targets.

Of these, the city's administrations have focused on resolving many inadequacies and long-standing bottlenecks; they had fruitful results at last as positive changes have been seen. Thanks to the city's drastic and synchronous implementation of the Resolution 98, it has achieved the set plan; for instance, digital transformation activities in HCMC achieved many positive results. The city ranked second in the country in the digital transformation index.

In 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee set 18 targets to strive for implementation with a determination to be successful in digital transformation and materializing the NA’s Resolution 98.

Speaking at the session, Deputy Tang Huu Phong from Phu Nhuan District shared that the city is in the initial steps of implementing green economic development, circular economy, and digital economy. Businesses are performing to a certain extent meanwhile, the world's demands are increasingly high; therefore, he proposed that the city should have more effective solutions to promote these activities.

Moreover, talking about the city's socio-economic issues, Mr. Tang Huu Phong informed that voters are currently worried about the production and business situation in the southern largest city. Both large enterprises and household businesses have been facing many difficulties. Currently, it is near the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year), but the downward trend in the commodity market continued. Therefore, voters want the city government to have effective solutions to stimulate demand for business and trading activities.

Delegate Pham Thi Thanh Hien in Cu Chi outlying district also showed her concern about the difficult socio-economic situation in 2023 because many workers got unemployed. Therefore, according to her, in the direction and tasks of 2024, the city should supplement policies, especially applications for the Resolution 98 and the Government’s Decree 73/2023 to take care of brackets of social welfare policies, poor households, and unemployed workers.

​Mr. Le Van Thinh, Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that HCMC leaders always pay much attention to social security. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024, the department proposed that the city spend about VND916 billion (US$37,638,171), an increase of about 4 percent compared to the previous year to take care of beneficiaries of social welfare policies, the poor, families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution. The Department also proposed to take more care of orphans, the elderly and other difficult people.

Regarding care for workers’ lives, the department has developed a plan to monitor the situation of salary payment and Tet bonuses. The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also has a plan to allocate VND171 billion to support about 139,000 workers. In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and localities also have their separate care plans.

At the meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council announced the National Assembly's Resolution approving the election results of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to Mr. Pham Thanh Kien; the Prime Minister's decision approving the election results of Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung.

By staff writers - Translated By Anh Quan