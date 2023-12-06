The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposes income of people with doctoral degrees or higher will be 4 times higher than the monthly regional minimum wage to attract talents for state organizations.

HCMC proposes higher salaries to attract talents

At the thirteen session of the tenth municipal People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee submitted its draft on recruitment of highly qualified people who are good university students to work in agencies and units of Ho Chi Minh City's political system. This is a policy that concretizes the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the southern largest city’s development.

In addition, the city administration proposed support for official housing or funding for renting or buying a house for special people aiming to attract talented people working for state organizations.

According to the proposal of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the income of talented people will be 4 times higher than the monthly regional minimum basic wages. Additionally, those with master's degrees and equivalent will get a salary three times higher than the monthly regional minimum wage as per the suggestion of the city People’s Committee. The city administration also suggested that graduates with excellent academic performance and scientific studies according to Decree 140/2017 will receive income 2 times higher than the regional monthly minimum basic wages.

Nevertheless, the suggestion also said that income support will be paid based on the results of evaluation and quality ranking according to people’s work performance. For instance, people successfully completing the task will receive a total of the income; however, if they just finish the duties rather well, they will receive 80 percent of the income support. The income support period is for 5 years, then the city will review and renew people’s income annually.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also proposes that an author of each scientific project, solution, initiative, or technical innovation from the city level and above will receive an incentive equal to 1 percent of the total city budget paid for that project which is approved and recognized by a competent authority. The total incentive level for each project is from VND 20 million (US$ 821) to VND100 million per person.

