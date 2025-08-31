HCMC to distribute National Day gifts to residents ahead of September 2

From now until September 2, Ho Chi Minh City will distribute gifts to all residents to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day.

On August 30 late, the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department announced that, following the Prime Minister’s directive, each citizen in the city will be presented with a gift valued at VND100,000 (US$3.8) in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Recipients include all residents with permanent or temporary registration across Ho Chi Minh City, those who are currently living in Ho Chi Minh City without official residence status, children whose births have been registered but not yet recorded in the city’s household system, as well as people of Vietnamese origin with unknown citizenship who have been residing in the city.

A social welfare account is linked through the VNeID app. (Illustrative image)

To receive the gift, citizens can register via the VNeID application, which can be linked to bank and social security accounts for direct transfer.

To make the process easier, Ho Chi Minh City police produced a video to guide residents on how to use the VNeID app and urged residents to register through it to save time and reduce paperwork.

In addition, residents may also receive their gifts in person at commune or ward offices as specified in official notices.

In order to spread the program’s humanitarian message, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is coordinating with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Press Center and local media agencies to promote the initiative through news reports, social media and public broadcasting.

The distribution will be completed before September 2.

This is a deeply meaningful humanitarian initiative that demonstrates the Party and State’s concern for the people and marks a breakthrough in delivering social welfare policies.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong