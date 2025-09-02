HCMC to display fireworks, commemorative art program to celebrate National Day

Ho Chi Minh City will perform stunning fireworks displays at four places to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

Accordingly, high-range firework displays will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in An Khanh Ward, the new city center in Binh Duong Ward, and the central square in Bai Sau Beach, Vung Tau Ward; and a low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 p.m. on September 2. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.

Before the fireworks display, the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays, in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, will host a special art performance titled “The Light of Independence.” The program will take place simultaneously at three key locations: Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, the outdoor stage at the Central Park in the new city center in Binh Duong Ward, and Thuy Van Square in Vung Tau Ward.

The commemorative art program serves as a tribute to past generations, honoring their sacrifices while reaffirming the nation’s collective faith and aspiration to build a strong and prosperous country.

Meticulously staged, the performance blends modern technology with traditional art forms. A key highlight is a stunning display of laser lights and projection mapping, harmonized with the soulful sounds of Vietnamese folk music, symbolizing the enduring connection between history and the present.

In 2025, marking 50 years since national reunification, the formal integration of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau into Ho Chi Minh City, effective from July 1, 2025, stands as a historic milestone. This unification ushers in a new era of development for what is set to become a mega-urban region at the heart of Vietnam’s most dynamic economic zone.

The “Light of Independence” art performance will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. on September 2 on HTV1, with simultaneous livestreams from three locations across Ho Chi Minh City: Saigon Ward, Binh Duong Ward, and Vung Tau Ward.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh