HCMC to ban vehicles on center city streets during River Festival

Vehicles will be banned on main streets in HCMC to ensure safety for the opening ceremony of the 2nd HCMC River Festival on May 31, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

Many inner-city streets will be closed to traffic on the opening ceremony of the 2nd HCMC River Festival on May 31. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on 29 streets around the areas of Ba Son connecting District 1 and Thu Duc City, and Khanh Hoi Bridge linking District 1 with District 4.

The ban will take place on the sections on the streets including Le Loi (from Le Loi Street to Pasteur Street), Nguyen Hue (from Le Thanh Ton Street to Ton Duc Thang Street), Dong Khoi (from Mac Thi Buoi Street to Ton Duc Thang), Ton Duc Thang (from Nguyen Sieu Street to Khanh Hoi Bridge), Vo Van Kiet (from Ho Tung Mau Street to Ton Duc Thang), Ngo Van Nam (from Nguyen Sieu to Ton Duc Thang), Nguyen Tat Thanh (from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Hoang Dieu Street), Ham Nghi (from Ho Tung Mau to Ton Duc Thang), Hai Trieu (from Ho Tung Mau to Nguyen Hue), Nguyen Thiep (from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue), Huynh Thuc Khang and Ton That Thiep (from Ho Tung Mau to Nguyen Hue), Ngo Duc Ke (from Dong Khoi to Ho Tung Mau), Mac Thi Buoi (from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue).

Sections on the roads around Me Linh roundabout, from Ngo Duc Ke to Dong Khoi, Ho Huan Nghiep to Dong Khoi, Phan Van Dat to Mac Thi Buoi, Thi Sach to Dong Du and Hai Ba Trung to Mac Thi Buoi will be also limited to vehicles.

Vehicles going from Binh Thanh to District 4 are advised to use Nguyen Huu Canh, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Du, Chu Manh Trinh, Le Thanh Ton, Pham Hong Thai, Nguyen Thi Nghia, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ong Lanh Bridge, Hoang Dieu and Nguyen Tat Thanh streets as an alternative route.

Vehicles going from District 4 to Binh Thanh will use the alternative route of Nguyen Tat Thanh- Hoang Dieu-Ong Lanh Bridge-Nguyen Thai Hoc-Nguyen Thi Nghia-Cach Mang Thang 8-Nguyen Thi Minh Khai-Xo Viet Nghe Tinh.

Streets including Vo Nguyen Giap, Dien Bien Phu, Dinh Tien Hoang, Vo Thi Sau, Ba Thang Hai, and Le Hong Phong will be alternative routes for road users traveling between Thu Duc City and District 5.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Transport has also banned vehicles from stopping, parking, and gathering on Thu Thiem, Binh Loi, Binh Trieu, Mong, Calmette, Ong Lanh, Phu My, Kenh Thanh Da, Sai Gon, and Rach Chiec bridges, along with an overpass at Hang Xanh intersection and Nguyen Huu Canh overpass to watch the firework performance on the opening ceremony.

The Transport Department of HCMC announced that vehicles will be banned on some streets when cultural, sports, and tourism activities take place during the festival, including Hoang Sa, a section on Truong Sa Street from Dien Bien Phu Bridge to Thi Nghe Bridge in District 1 on June 1-9; a section from Cha Va Bridge to Kenh Ngang Bridge 2 on Ben Binh Dong Street in District 8 on June 4-10; a section from Nguyen Sieu to Khanh Hoi Bridge on Ton Duc Thang in District 1 at 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on June 1-2, June 7-9.

Vehicles will not be allowed to stop or park on bridges and roads where events are taking place and must follow directions from traffic controllers and the traffic signal control system, the Transport Department of the city requested.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh