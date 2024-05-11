Culture/art

Outdoor musical theater performance to be presented in HCMC River Festival 2024

SGGP

An outdoor musical theater performance themed “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture will be organized in the 2024 HCMC River Festival.

phoi-canh-1-8256.png.png

The show which is the highlight of the HCMC River Festival 2024 will take place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists.

The special outdoor art performance is not only a remarkable cultural and entertainment event but also a film vividly depicting Vietnamese history and culture, honoring traditional values and patriotic spirit and affirming Vietnam's position in the international arena, said director Le Hai Yen.

The application of cinematic special effects creating the fantastic is expected to awe audiences with the elements of surprise, she added.

hop-bao-2-7781.jpg.jpg

The 2024 HCMC River Festival under the theme “Legendary Ship” promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly will be held on May 31- June 9.

The festival with a wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities is organized with the goal of preserving and promoting cultural and historical values, building typical products and events, and strengthening the exploitation of economic and tourism values from the city’s natural resources of sea and river towards building a brand of a riverside city which is rich in cultural identity to attract local people and visitors.

6-1-16913899275261620259290-7813.jpg.jpg
The special outdoor art performance titled “Saigon – a storytelling river” features the history, establishment, and development of the Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC in the first HCMC River Festival 2023. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC River Festival 2024 Storytelling River 2 Legendary Ship Outdoor musical theater performance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn