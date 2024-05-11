Outdoor musical theater performance to be presented in HCMC River Festival 2024

An outdoor musical theater performance themed “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture will be organized in the 2024 HCMC River Festival.

The show which is the highlight of the HCMC River Festival 2024 will take place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists.

The special outdoor art performance is not only a remarkable cultural and entertainment event but also a film vividly depicting Vietnamese history and culture, honoring traditional values and patriotic spirit and affirming Vietnam's position in the international arena, said director Le Hai Yen.

The application of cinematic special effects creating the fantastic is expected to awe audiences with the elements of surprise, she added.

The 2024 HCMC River Festival under the theme “Legendary Ship” promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly will be held on May 31- June 9.

The festival with a wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities is organized with the goal of preserving and promoting cultural and historical values, building typical products and events, and strengthening the exploitation of economic and tourism values from the city’s natural resources of sea and river towards building a brand of a riverside city which is rich in cultural identity to attract local people and visitors.

The special outdoor art performance titled “Saigon – a storytelling river” features the history, establishment, and development of the Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC in the first HCMC River Festival 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh