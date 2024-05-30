HCMC Tourism Department issues warning about fake tickets for River Festival

The HCMC Department of Tourism on May 29 is warning people to be careful when purchasing tickets from unofficial sellers to the outdoor musical theater performance themed “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship”.

Tourists are interested in cruises on the Saigon River to enjoy the city during the sunset. (Photo: SGGP)

The department announced that there's a risk of encountering scams when purchasing tickets from unofficial websites and agencies, and social media sites.

The special outdoor art performance titled “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture is the highlight of the HCMC River Festival 2024. The show will take place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists.

The 2nd HCMC River Festival under the theme “Legendary Ship” promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly will be held on May 31- June 9.

The festival includes more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities with discounts of up to 60 percent, such as a sunset river tour, a journey along the legendary canals, a cruise on the Saigon River on a double-decker boat to enjoy the city during the sunset or in the sparkling evening, Binh Quoi – Thanh Da – Mieu Noi boat tour, Saigon – Cu Chi/Can Gio trips and more.

In addition, there are some promotions for artistic programs such as a circus performance at Gia Dinh Park in Go Vap District, a water puppet show at the History Museum of HCMC in District 1, the classic ballet "Cinderella" at the municipal Opera House on June 1-2

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh