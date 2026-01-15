HCMC tightens inland waterway safety during Tet, 2026 festival season

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are rolling out a series of coordinated measures to ensure order and safety in inland waterway traffic and to meet public travel demand during the Lunar New Year and the 2026 festival season.

Safety inspections conducted at ferry terminals, inland waterway vessels and infrastructure (Photo: SGGP)

On January 14, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Mai Trung Hung, said that relevant agencies have been asked to proactively work together and implement key solutions in a synchronized manner.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has instructed the Waterway Management Center of the city to step up public outreach and education on inland waterway traffic regulations while intensifying safety inspections at ferry terminals, inland waterway vessels, and waterway infrastructure under its management.

Inspections will focus on vessels’ service life, registration and certification status, onboard safety equipment, fire prevention and firefighting systems, and the professional qualifications of operators. Inland waterway management stations have been assigned personnel on continuous duty to promptly respond to any incidents that may arise.

About the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority and relevant port authorities in the areas of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the Department of Construction has called for enhanced safety inspections at wharves, piers, navigation channels, and waterway signage, with particular attention to passenger terminals and Water Bus Route No. 1.

Safety inspections are conducted at wharves, piers, channels and waterway signage (Photo: SGGP)

Violations in passenger transport operations, including unauthorized fare increases, unannounced service cancellations, and breaches of safety requirements, will be dealt with strictly. Additionally, relevant units have been instructed to continue monitoring and urging compliance with inter-agency coordination regulations to ensure traffic safety in the Truong Tho port area, where container volumes and vessel traffic are expected to rise during the holiday period.

The Department of Construction has also requested Ho Chi Minh City Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Company Limited to intensify technical inspections of ferry vessels, floating terminals, and lifesaving and salvage equipment, ensuring safe and uninterrupted operations as passenger volumes rise.

The Department’s Specialized Inspection Division and Inland Waterway Management Division have been tasked with coordinating inspections, consolidating assessments, and promptly advising and reporting to departmental leadership.

The synchronized implementation of these measures is intended to proactively prevent accidents, safeguard inland waterway traffic safety, and support residents in traveling safely and conveniently during the Lunar New Year and the festival season.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh