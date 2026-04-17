HCMC targets 6.67 million social insurance participants by 2030

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has ratified an action plan to implement the Government’s Resolution 403/NQ-CP, outlining specific targets for expanding social insurance coverage across the city through 2030.

HCMC social insurance agency provides policy consultation for residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the new directive, the city aims to secure at least 6.67 million participants within the next decade.

The city aims to enroll at least 6.67 million residents in the national social insurance program by 2030, including over 112,500 voluntary participants. Key milestones in the roadmap include maintaining a 100 percent compliance rate for mandatory social insurance against annual quotas and achieving a minimum 5 percent year-on-year growth in voluntary enrollment. At the same time, the overall social insurance coverage rate is aimed at reaching 62 percent of the working-age labor force. Notably, these expansion targets have been classified as "pivotal socio-economic indicators," with specific quotas decentralized to the ward and commune levels to ensure localized accountability.

To achieve these ambitious targets, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a comprehensive suite of solutions, starting with empowering local administrations and holding department heads directly accountable for enrollment growth. The city will also intensify public awareness campaigns through diversified channels, leveraging digital platforms to ensure residents are fully informed of their benefits and encouraged to enroll proactively.

Furthermore, the strategy emphasizes enhanced inter-agency collaboration and data-sharing to streamline the management of participants. To safeguard workers' legitimate rights, municipal authorities have pledged to tighten inspections and impose strict penalties on businesses found guilty of delayed payments or social insurance evasion.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh