Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City pivots major public projects to PPP model

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are transitioning several public investment projects to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and other funding models, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

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Design of the Children’s Cultural Palace

The shift targets landmark developments, including the Children’s Cultural Palace, the Opera House, and the Unification Monument.

This strategic pivot aims to harmonize the architectural integrity and urban landscape of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area—slated to become a political-administrative and international financial hub. By leveraging private sector collaboration, the city seeks to accelerate construction, enhance aesthetic standards, and optimize operational efficiency to serve the public interest sooner.

In a prior development related to projects of the city’s Political and Administrative Center, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, approved a proposal to designate private investors to conduct feasibility studies on several key infrastructure projects. These initiatives, which include the city’s Central Square, Administrative Center, and Riverside Park, are slated for development under Build-Transfer (BT) contracts.

The comprehensive planning scope encompasses a suite of landmark structures: the Administrative Center, the Central Square, the Unification Monument, the Opera House, and an expansive Riverside Park.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed the Department of Finance to conduct a rigorous review of all administrative procedures to ensure that groundbreaking ceremonies for these key projects coincide with the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026). The municipal authorities have urged investors to fast-track the completion of feasibility studies for the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex.

Regarding the allocation of land funds intended for Build-Transfer (BT) contract settlements, the Chairman instructed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to provide immediate counsel for a proposal to be submitted at the upcoming municipal People’s Council session. In his directive, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that all processes must strictly adhere to regulatory protocols and fall within the scope of legally mandated authority.

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City PPP model Children’s Cultural Palace the Opera House and the Unification Monument.

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