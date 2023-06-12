HCMC strengthens multifaceted cooperation ties with Malaysia

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Tan Yang Thai on the morning of June 12.

At the reception, the city Party chief expressed his pleasure at the continuous bilateral and multilateral development cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia; however, the cooperation relationship between the two countries in the trade sector is still not commensurate with the potential.

Therefore, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that Vietnam and Malaysia in general, Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysia in particular would continue to strengthen and expand further cooperation ties in the fields of science and technology, education, health, travel, digital transformation and so on.

Despite the current difficult situation on over the world, the two countries still have many opportunities to boost cooperation ties.

The city Party chief emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City will always try its best to promote bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the newly-appointed ambassador on the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam- Malaysia diplomatic relations, the city Party chief expected that the ambassador would make contributions in his working term to boost the relationship between the two sides in the coming time.

Ambassador Dato Tan Yang Thai affirmed that he would make more efforts during his working term to promote multifaceted cooperation between the two sides, especially in the field of trade; and he believed that based on the good relations between the two countries over the past 50 years along with the support of the city's leaders, the relationship between Malaysia and Vietnam in general and between Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City in particular will continue to be consolidated.

The Malaysian ambassador highly appreciated the dynamism of Ho Chi Minh City with a lot of potential to attract foreign investors, including Malaysian businesses.