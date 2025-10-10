HCMC strengthens management of construction and urban order

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is directed to develop a coordination regulation for managing construction and urban order across the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong on October 9 conveyed the directions of the city chairman on the reorganization of personnel and forces to enhance the management of construction and urban order across the city.

Accordingly, the municipal Department of Construction will take the lead and coordinate with the Department of Internal Affairs and People’s Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones to promptly determine specific requirements and appropriate staffing plans based on the actual conditions of each locality.

At the same time, the municipal Department of Construction will develop a coordination regulation for managing construction and urban order, ensuring the following principles.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will act as the governing body, offering professional and technical guidance, while local Party committees and authorities will oversee management, coordination, task allocation and annual personnel assessment.

All directives must be completed by October 25, 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs is tasked with reviewing and proposing regimes and policies to support seconded personnel participating in the management of construction and urban order at the grassroots level, to ensure that officials and public servants feel secure in their work.

Besides, the department is also assigned to propose the conclusion of the model of Self-managed People's Groups and Residential Groups in several areas, ensuring consistency with the Central Government's policy and the city's reality.

The chairpersons of ward, commune and special administrative unit People's Committees are to coordinate with the municipal Department of Construction to receive, assign duties and ensure working conditions for the seconded personnel; and also perform personnel review and evaluation in accordance with regulations.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and the chairpersons of the People's Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones will take full responsibility before the law and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for overseeing construction management, construction order and urban order within their areas of authority.

