HCMC strengthens handling of violations of road, pavement encroachment

In addition to cracking down on sidewalk encroachment by street vendors and businesses, authorities are also urged to take firm action against infrastructure contractors that repeatedly dig up sidewalks, causing danger to pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to the increasingly rampant encroachment of roadways and sidewalks, an issue that has disrupted traffic safety and public order, Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction on September 16 issued an official directive calling on local departments, agencies, and authorities to implement coordinated measures to control and strictly handle violations. The directive emphasizes enforcement in high-risk areas such as markets, schools, hospitals, and industrial zones.

According to the Department of Construction, unauthorized use of roadways and sidewalks remains prevalent in many areas. Common violations include street vending, illegal parking, hosting wedding and funeral gatherings, and stockpiling construction materials or waste. These activities not only undermine the city's urban aesthetics but also pose significant risks to traffic safety.

In an effort to strengthen the management of roadway and sidewalk order, the Department of Construction, which serves as the standing body of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee, has issued an official request urging relevant agencies and units to urgently coordinate and implement a range of enforcement measures.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Police Department has requested traffic police and the police force of localities in the city to step up patrols and strictly penalize violations, particularly the practice of stopping or parking vehicles to engage in street-side trading at unauthorized vending spots. Authorities are also coordinating unexpected inspections to ensure comprehensive and long-term enforcement.

The People's Committees of wards, communes, and Con Dao Special Zone, along with relevant agencies, have been urged to proactively conduct inspections and strictly handle all cases of sidewalk encroachment, particularly in high-traffic areas such as markets, school entrances, hospitals, industrial zones, and bus stations. In addition, authorities are expected to intensify public education campaigns and encourage residents and business owners to comply fully with regulations on urban order and traffic safety.

The Ho Chi Minh City Road Infrastructure Management Center and the Urban Traffic Management Center of the city have been tasked with reviewing current conditions and proposing appropriate infrastructure solutions. These include the installation of surveillance cameras and warning signs in high-risk areas. The two agencies are also expected to coordinate with local authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent the recurrence of illegal gatherings and sidewalk encroachment.

The Department of Construction has also required units to promptly report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for review and resolution if they encounter difficulties beyond their authority. The goal is to maintain urban order and aesthetic integrity and ensure traffic safety for the public.

