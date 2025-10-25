HCMC strengthens fishing vessel control

As of October 23, Ho Chi Minh City had recorded 4,857 fishing vessels, a reduction of 53 from the previous week due to the deregistration of obsolete or missing vessels.

Currently, 887 vessels (20.35 percent of the total) do not meet conditions for fishing offshore.

In response to the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented stringent measures to tighten the management of fishing vessels and address outstanding issues in maritime oversight.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh inspects seafood unloaded from a fishing boat. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has instructed relevant agencies and coastal localities to immediately review, categorise, and grant permits for vessels that meet required standards. At the same time, vessels failing to meet these standards must be closely monitored and prohibited from operating offshore.

They are asked to increase patrols at river mouths, coastal zones, and fishing areas to detect and handle IUU violations.

Coastal localities and the Con Dao special zone have been requested to raise public awareness, ensuring fishermen comply with legal documentation requirements, such as registration, inspection, and safety certifications. For vessels with expired documentation, they must return to port to complete the necessary procedures before resuming operations.

Additionally, relevant departments are tasked with auditing all non-compliant vessels, ensuring they are properly tracked and monitored to prevent illegal activities.

Strengthening regulations on fishing vessel management is not only a response to the EC’s IUU warning but also an essential step to protect the reputation of Vietnam’s fisheries sector. The city People’s Committee stressed that any negligence leading to violations, especially in foreign waters, will face strict penalties.

This initiative is part of a broader national effort to improve the management of fishing vessels and eliminate IUU practices, ensuring a sustainable and responsible fishing industry.

Vietnamplus