HCMC strengthens efforts against IUU fishing ahead of EC inspection

The Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing of HCMC conducted a field inspection at key fishing ports and coastal areas in Ba Ria–Vung Tau on the morning of October 20.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, inspects Cat Lo Fishing Port in Phuoc Thang Ward.

The inspection aimed to tighten the management of fishing vessels and complete preparations for the upcoming fifth inspection by the European Commission (EC). The delegation, led by Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee and Head of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of HCMC, focused on directing and reviewing the implementation of anti-IUU fishing measures — particularly the management of unqualified fishing vessels operating in coastal communes and wards.

The team visited Cat Lo Fishing Port in Phuoc Thang Ward and boarded a fisheries surveillance vessel to examine the law enforcement situation of local fishing boats along the Dinh River before docking at Incomap Fishing Port in Vung Tau Ward. These activities underscored HCMC’s strong determination to control its fishing fleet and prevent IUU fishing violations at sea.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh inspects fishing vessel operations.

During the working session, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh received detailed reports from relevant departments, agencies, and units on the progress of anti-IUU fishing implementation in the city.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh talks with fisherman Nguyen Minh Hung, captain of vessel BV.98432.TS, as the boat docks at Incomap Fishing Port in Vung Tau Ward.

According to the reports, 887 out of 4,857 vessels — accounting for 20.35 percent — have not yet met operational requirements. These include 281 docked vessels, 143 reported missing, 18 sold outside the province, 6 sold within the province, 11 with incorrect technical specifications or professions, 150 recently expired or newly re-registered vessels, and 278 currently under verification.

HCMC currently has 711 vessels identified as high-risk for violations. Among them, four are at sea with vessel monitoring system (VMS) disconnections lasting more than six hours but under ten days, while the remaining 707 vessels are docked and under strict supervision.

The Head of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of HCMC talks with Nguyen Thi Hanh, owner of the Hanh Lai seafood depot, at Incomap Fishing Port.

According to Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, localities — including the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area — have performed well in controlling fishing activities, particularly in managing vessels not yet eligible to set sail. Local authorities have also maintained strong coordination with relevant agencies in implementing assigned tasks.

Based on field findings, HCMC will continue to strengthen direction and investment in infrastructure and facilities to ensure that all fishing vessels meet the required conditions for departure, as well as to enhance state management over both active and temporarily inactive vessels.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee inspects fishermen’s catch as it is unloaded from the ice hold.

In recent months, several fishermen in various localities reported that they did not intentionally violate regulations but faced technical issues with poor-quality communication devices, resulting in VMS connection disruptions.

The head of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of HCMC emphasized that the city is finalizing mechanisms and policies to support fishermen in maintaining lawful operations at sea and assist those seeking to transition to alternative livelihoods in the near future.

Fishing vessels anchored in the Sao Mai area of Vung Tau Ward

This inspection serves as an essential step for the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of HCMC to consolidate data and evaluate the city’s progress, thereby addressing outstanding issues before the EC inspection team’s official visit — all in pursuit of the overarching goal of removing the EC’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan