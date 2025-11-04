HCMC strengthens cooperation with Thailand, Indonesia across multiple sectors

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on November 3, received Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and Ms. Carolina Tinangon, the newly appointed Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (2nd,R), and Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya (L) (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam and the leadership delegation of Amata Corporation Pcl, Thailand's largest developer of industrial estates, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure at the positive outcomes in bilateral cooperation across all sectors between Vietnam and Thailand, highlighted by the milestone of upgrading their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Thailand’s position as the ninth-largest foreign investor in Vietnam underscores the effectiveness of its collaborative efforts. Key sectors such as tourism and aviation continue to develop steadily, while people-to-people exchanges have been intensified, fostering greater mutual understanding between the citizens of the two countries.

At the reception for Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and the leadership delegation of Amata Corporation Pcl

According to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Ho Chi Minh City offers a dynamic development space and significant economic potential, making it an attractive destination for investors. The city’s development strategy envisions the Binh Duong area focusing on industrial growth, Ba Ria–Vung Tau on maritime economy, coastal tourism, clean energy, and logistics, and the central Ho Chi Minh City area on high technology, services, and international finance.

With Vietnam’s aspiration to be a friend and trusted partner to all countries, Ho Chi Minh City consistently pays attention to FDI enterprises, including those from Thailand. The city’s leadership welcomed Amata Group and pledged to facilitate the establishment of its industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City, affirming the city’s readiness to cooperate closely with Thai enterprises, the city’s leader added.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing her gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City government for its attention to Thai businesses, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya praised the new city’s role as Vietnam’s economic locomotive. Major Thai corporations, including Central Group and Super Energy, currently maintain representative offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Thai Ambassador to Vietnam highlighted the city’s considerable potential in sectors such as logistics, energy, and high technology. According to Ms. Urawadee Sriphiromya, the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, coupled with the implementation of the “Three Connects” strategy—linking domestic supply chains, fostering cooperation between businesses and localities, and aligning sustainable growth strategies—will strongly promote Thai-Vietnamese cooperation across multiple fields.

In 2026, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Thai Ambassador to Vietnam noted that, building on the foundation of their longstanding and positive relationship, Thai businesses are eager to contribute to Vietnam’s development in this “era of ambitious growth.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), receives Ms. Carolina Tinangon, the newly appointed Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting with the newly appointed Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, noted that the Vietnam–Indonesia partnership, built over the past 70 years, has achieved many positive results. However, he pointed out that economic cooperation between the two countries remains limited compared with the long-standing nature of their relationship. He expressed his hope that during her tenure, Ms. Carolina Tinangon would introduce initiatives to promote substantive and effective cooperation between the two sides.

Recognizing Indonesia’s prominent position on the international stage, its economic potential, and demographic advantages, the city’s leader hoped that Indonesia would support Vietnam in developing the Halal industry and serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter the Middle Eastern market.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), offers a gift to Ms. Carolina Tinangon. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee noted that the city hosts numerous food enterprises and expressed hope for increased opportunities for businesses from Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesia to meet, collaborate, and learn from each other in the processing industry. Specifically, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc announced that in December, Ho Chi Minh City plans to organize a Halal trade fair to connect local enterprises operating in this sector. The event will feature participation from companies in the processing industry, showcase agricultural products, and host forums for businesses to meet and exchange ideas.

The newly appointed Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City agreed with the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee that, despite significant potential, bilateral cooperation still faces many limitations. She suggested that both sides would strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual strength and interest, such as technology, agriculture and forestry, culture, and education.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh