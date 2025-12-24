HCMC sets vision to develop agriculture toward organics and high technology

The first HCMC Farmers’ Association Congress for the 2025–2030 term sets a strategic vision for sustainable, high-tech agricultural growth aligned with the city’s transformation into a regional economic hub.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association on receiving a Certificate of Commendation from the Prime Minister. (Photo: SGGP)

The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term, themed “Solidarity – Innovation – Cooperation – Development,” officially opened yesterday.

Attending the event were city leaders including Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee; and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Bui Thi Thom, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Also present was Bui Thi Thom, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, along with 285 delegates representing nearly 146,000 members citywide.

During the 2023–2025 term, the movements “Farmers Emulate in Good Production and Business, Unite to Enrich Themselves and Reduce Poverty Sustainably” and “Farmers Participate in Developing Collective Agricultural Economy” were widely and effectively implemented, becoming key drivers of agricultural and rural economic growth.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, learns about OCOP products of cooperatives in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Despite positive progress, city farmers still face numerous challenges: an aging agricultural workforce, inconsistent labor quality, significant gaps in living standards between urban and rural areas, and production risks that directly affect livelihoods and weaken farmers’ connection to agriculture.

Employees process tissue-cultured bananas for export in Ho Chi Minh City's Long Hoa Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the congress, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, Bui Thi Thom, highlighted that services, consultation, and support for farmers have become increasingly practical. The Farmers’ Support Fund has grown to over VND500 billion, serving as an essential financial foundation that has helped thousands of farming households restructure crops and livestock, develop OCOP products, and build linkages and value chains.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

She emphasized that the 2025–2030 term begins as Ho Chi Minh City emerges as a megacity and regional economic–logistics hub. Therefore, the movement “Farmers Emulate in Good Production and Business” must now integrate income growth with sustainability goals.

According to Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet, after 50 years of national reunification, agriculture, farmers, and rural areas in Ho Chi Minh City have transformed dramatically. Following administrative consolidation, the city now has over 453,000 hectares of agricultural land about four times more than before. The first Congress of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term has clearly defined the agricultural development direction for the coming years: ecological, organic, and high-tech agriculture.

To realize this vision, the city must shift decisively from an agricultural production mindset to an agricultural economic mindset. Farmers should view agriculture not only as production but also as value creation generating profit and ensuring sustainability through value chain optimization.

She also urged the HCMC Farmers’ Association to effectively advise on and implement the Party’s guidelines, as well as the State’s policies and laws concerning agriculture, farmers, and rural areas, while advancing the city’s agricultural and rural development orientations under the 2025–2030 Party Congress Resolution.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term was officially introduced during the first Congress of the Association. (Photo: SGGP)

At the congress, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh presented the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit to the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association in recognition of its outstanding achievements, contributing to the advancement of socialism and the defense of the Fatherland. The congress concluded in the afternoon of the same day.

At the congress, Nguyen Thanh Trung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and incumbent Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, was re-elected to continue leading the Farmers’ Association for the new term.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan