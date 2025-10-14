Exhibition showcasing journalism, publishing achievements celebrates congress

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports is organizing an exhibition titled “Journalism and Publishing Accompanying the City’s Development."

The event will run until October 15 at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, No. 324 Chu Van An Street, Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, as part of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The exhibition aims to promote the image of a dynamic, creative, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City, affirming the city’s pioneering role in the national digital transformation process.

The event is a key political and cultural activity serving the congress, introducing and honoring the outstanding achievements of central and city-run press and publishing agencies, highlighting their close companionship with the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City in the cause of building and developing the city.

The exhibition features more than 300 books, press publications, photos and valuable documents, vividly reflecting the dynamic and creative development of Vietnam’s journalism and publishing sector in the digital transformation era.

On this occasion, numerous central and city-run press agencies have released special publications celebrating the congress, showcasing a vibrant spirit of emulation, innovation and faith in the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The exhibition space is modernly designed, harmoniously combining traditional values with technology, offering the public a comprehensive view of the vital role of journalism and publishing in accompanying the development of the city and the nation.

A standout feature of the exhibition is the art installation made of books, depicting iconic structures such as Nha Rong Wharf, the DK1 Platform and the Binh Duong Administrative Center.

In addition, the exhibition showcases notable publications and projects marking the transformation of the publishing and journalism sectors.

Among them are book collections such as Ho Chi Minh – A Pictorial Biography, The History of Vietnam in Pictures, and Ho Chi Minh’s Legacy, which have been digitally synchronized and released in multiple formats, including audiobooks, e-books and smart reading-listening applications, thereby expanding public access to knowledge in the digital era.

In the field of journalism, the exhibition presents converged newsroom models, digital data systems and AI-powered broadcasting technologies, allowing visitors to experience modern news production processes. These spaces highlight the profound transformation in journalism from news gathering and data analysis to producing content across multiple platforms, aligning with the global shift toward digital media.

