HCMC, MassRobotics explore partnerships in robotics, automation, AI

HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh received Mr. Daniel Theobald, Co-founder of MassRobotics and Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Vecna Robotics (USA), to discuss prospects for cooperation in robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and the development of an innovation-driven startup ecosystem at a meeting on November 27.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh commended MassRobotics for its more than 67 patented inventions and its contributions to strengthening the global robotics–AI ecosystem, particularly through advancing innovation and promoting sustainable development models. He emphasized that HCMC is prioritizing high-tech industries, building a smart-city framework, and nurturing an innovation-startup ecosystem. Against that backdrop, he welcomed deeper collaboration with MassRobotics, especially in linking universities and science–technology centers to develop training programs, incubate tech startups, and expand international expert networks.

The city encouraged MassRobotics to consider early investment and take advantage of HCMC’s incentives for innovation and high-tech activities. Both sides, he suggested, could work closely with municipal departments—especially the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Education and Training—to design pilot programs for high-tech training, support promising startup projects, and connect with roughly 15 local startups active in related fields.

Mr. Daniel Theobald expressed appreciation for the city’s focus on innovation and noted his roots in Silicon Valley, “a place shaped by a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurial drive.” He said HCMC shares many of the same foundational conditions and has the potential to evolve into a new regional technology hub if it harnesses its strengths and provides targeted support to emerging enterprises.

Sharing his personal journey—from being recognized as California’s top computer science student, working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory with the world’s fastest supercomputer at the time, to conducting research at MIT and earning more than 67 patents in AI and robotics— Mr. Daniel Theobald said these experiences demonstrate how quickly prosperity follows when a city cultivates technological talent. “We hope to accompany HCMC on this path,” he noted.

MassRobotics representatives added that the organization recently launched two new entities in Silicon Valley to help global communities access advanced technologies, accelerate digital-economy growth, and support early-stage founders. These entities stand ready to collaborate with HCMC on innovation initiatives, smart agriculture, digital healthcare, and technology solutions aligned with green and sustainable development goals.

Mr. Daniel Theobald also expressed a strong interest in the city’s designated lead agency for startup-ecosystem development and confirmed his readiness to begin discussions with the Department of Science and Technology to advance the proposed cooperation programs.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thuy Doan