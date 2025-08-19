HCMC revises routes, fares on seven bus lines

Mr. Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, announced on August 18 adjustments to seven bus routes to better serve commuters. The changes cover operators, routes, and fare structures.

Specifically, Routes 38, 62, 64, and 139 will be operated by Saigon Bus JSC; Route 4 by Bao Yen Co., Ltd.; and Routes 65 and 152 by a joint venture between Bao Yen Co., Ltd. and Cooperative 28. All routes will use 47-seat, air-conditioned buses painted in the city’s uniform green. Standard fares are set at VND6,000 per trip, with a discounted student fare of VND3,000. A package of 30 tickets is priced at VND135,000.

Route 4 (Ben Thanh – Cong Hoa – An Suong Bus Station) spans 16.42 km, running from 5 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. daily, with around 200 trips. Route 38 (Tan Quy Residential Area – Ben Thanh – Dam Sen) covers 16.57 km, averaging 120 trips a day. Route 62 (District 8 Bus Station – Thoi An) runs 24 km with 120 daily trips, while Route 64 (Mien Dong Bus Station – Dam Sen) stretches 18 km with the same frequency. Route 65 (Ben Thanh – Cach Mang Thang Tam – An Suong Bus Station) also maintains about 120 trips daily. All operate between 5 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Currently, HCMC has 164 bus routes with over 2,300 vehicles in service. In the first half of 2025 alone, buses carried 283 million passengers, up 16.5 percent year-on-year. By 2030, the city aims to expand the network to 205 routes, introduce bus-only lanes, and move toward a smart, convenient, and environmentally friendly public transport system.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan