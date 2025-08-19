HCMC revises routes, fares on seven bus lines

Specifically, Routes 38, 62, 64, and 139 will be operated by Saigon Bus JSC; Route 4 by Bao Yen Co., Ltd.; and Routes 65 and 152 by a joint venture between Bao Yen Co., Ltd. and Cooperative 28. All routes will use 47-seat, air-conditioned buses painted in the city’s uniform green. Standard fares are set at VND6,000 per trip, with a discounted student fare of VND3,000. A package of 30 tickets is priced at VND135,000.
Route 4 (Ben Thanh – Cong Hoa – An Suong Bus Station) spans 16.42 km, running from 5 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. daily, with around 200 trips. Route 38 (Tan Quy Residential Area – Ben Thanh – Dam Sen) covers 16.57 km, averaging 120 trips a day. Route 62 (District 8 Bus Station – Thoi An) runs 24 km with 120 daily trips, while Route 64 (Mien Dong Bus Station – Dam Sen) stretches 18 km with the same frequency. Route 65 (Ben Thanh – Cach Mang Thang Tam – An Suong Bus Station) also maintains about 120 trips daily. All operate between 5 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Currently, HCMC has 164 bus routes with over 2,300 vehicles in service. In the first half of 2025 alone, buses carried 283 million passengers, up 16.5 percent year-on-year. By 2030, the city aims to expand the network to 205 routes, introduce bus-only lanes, and move toward a smart, convenient, and environmentally friendly public transport system.