HCMC residents flock to entertainment, fireworks services

On the afternoon of September 1, crowds continued to gather at entertainment and recreation venues across Ho Chi Minh City.

People visit Dam Sen Cultural Park.

Many families have opted for "staycations" during the four-day National Day holiday. Additionally, some tourists have booked early to view fireworks along Ton Duc Thang Street (District 1).

Visitor numbers are high at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11). On the evening of September 2, an artistic fireworks display will take place. Nguyen Hoang My, from Luy Ban Bich in Tan Phu District, mentioned that her two kids were enjoying their time at Dam Sen. "My kids have already visited our hometown and various tourist spots over the summer, so for this holiday, staying and having fun around Ho Chi Minh City is enough," My said.

Dining experiences at Dam Sen

Dam Sen Cultural Park's representative noted that the park has enhanced its activities with additional performances at various locations and flexible schedules, along with suitable promotions to entertain visitors.

During the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, Dam Sen will host a series of events called "Moonlit Feast" from September 14 to 17.

Visitors enjoy giraffe interactions at Dam Sen.

At Suoi Tien Tourist Area (Thu Duc City), there will be a program offering 2,000 free tickets and a range of artistic activities for visitors. Additionally, Suoi Tien is giving away 1,000 Tien Dong Sea combo tickets for adults, valid on September 2.

Crowds of locals and tourists flock to Suoi Tien for sightseeing and entertainment.

Visitors who arrive early and purchase four Tien Dong Sea combo tickets for adults or children will receive an extra Tien Dong Sea combo ticket valued at VND320,000. The Tien Dong Sea combo ticket includes entry tickets, shuttle service, Suoi Tien Farm, Crocodile Kingdom - Exotic Animal World, fish massage, and Tien Dong Sea.

During this holiday, booking services for fireworks viewings along Ton Duc Thang Street (District 1) are highly sought after. According to information from Hotel Grand Saigon (Dong Khoi Street, District 1) and Majestic Saigon Hotel (corner of Dong Khoi and Ton Duc Thang, District 1), there is a noticeable increase in demand for dining and fireworks viewing reservations compared to the same time last year.

International visitors watch performances on the Saigon River from Majestic Saigon Hotel.

Currently, Majestic Saigon Hotel offers evening buffet tickets combined with a flamenco music performance at M Bar on the 8th floor from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are priced from VND2.5 million per person, with a 50 percent discount for children under 1.4 meters tall.

Artistic fireworks display draws visitors from the 8th floor of Majestic Saigon Hotel.

Additionally, guests can purchase individual fireworks viewing tickets (including one drink) for VND700,000 per person. Hotel guests receive a 20 percent discount, and those purchasing 11 or more tickets receive a 10 percent discount.

A traditional music performance at Hotel Grand Saigon

Similarly, Hotel Grand Saigon offers a dinner buffet experience with fireworks viewing for National Day. Guests can savor a range of Vietnamese, Asian, and European dishes, including diverse appetizers, main courses like sushi and premium seafood, and the hotel's exclusive desserts. The evening will also feature traditional music performances from different regions of Vietnam.

Prices start at VND1.39 million for children under 1.2 meters tall and VND1.99 million for adults. Guests staying at the hotel or those who book in advance before September 2 receive a 15 percent discount.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan