HCMC announces multiple senior staff reshuffle

HCMC announced the establishment of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority and unveiled a series of senior personnel appointments on July 8.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh presents appointment decisions and congratulates members of the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority.

The announcement was made at a ceremony chaired by Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee, and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

At the event, Ms. Ha Thi Hong Hai, Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee, announced the establishment of the new grassroots Party Committee under the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee.

The organization was formed through the merger of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP), the Party Committee of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Transport and Civil Works Project Management Authority, and the Party Committee of the Binh Duong Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Authority. The newly established Party Committee comprises 254 Party members.

Authorities also announced the appointment of an 11-member Executive Committee and a five-member Standing Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh is appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the TCIP, was appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority for the 2025-2030 tenure. A four-member Inspection Commission was also established, while three additional members were appointed to the Executive Committee.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh presents appointment decisions and congratulates members of the Inspection Commission of the Party Committee of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority.

The ceremony also featured the announcement of several personnel decisions issued by the HCMC People's Committee.

Mr. Tran Thanh Tinh, formerly Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Land Fund Development Center before the provincial merger, was appointed Deputy Director of the HCMC Land Fund Development Center.

Mr. Tran Giau, previously Deputy Director of the TCIP, was appointed Deputy Director of the Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Authority.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Khanh, Mr. Nguyen Van Trinh, and Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh, formerly deputy directors of the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Unit (UICI), were transferred and appointed as Deputy Directors of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority.

Mr. Duong Thanh Cong, former Deputy Head of the Urban Development Management Authority of HCMC, was appointed a full-time member of the Members' Council of Saigon Real Estate Corporation.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh presents appointment decisions and congratulates officials on their new assignments.

Several other officials were reassigned pending further appointments. Mr. Nguyen Thien Vu, formerly Deputy Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Land Fund Development Center, and Mr. Tran Van Ut, formerly Deputy Director of the Binh Duong Land Fund Development Center, were assigned to the HCMC Land Fund Development Center.

Meanwhile, Mr. Truong Thanh Binh was assigned to the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hien to Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company Limited, and Mr. Vuong Hoai Nam to Saigon Real Estate Corporation to undertake personnel assignments in accordance with regulations.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh congratulates officials on their new appointments.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh congratulated the newly appointed officials and urged them to quickly adapt to their new roles, uphold responsibility and internal solidarity, and work closely with their leadership teams to effectively fulfill their assigned duties and contribute to the city's ongoing development goals.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan