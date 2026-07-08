HCMC moves to tackle staffing shortages as key reforms accelerate

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference on July 8 to review performance of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the city's socio-political organizations during the first half of 2026 and outline priorities for remainder of the year.

The conference was chaired by Le Quoc Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.



Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong chairs the conference.

Also attending were Nguyen Phuoc Loc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet.



At the conference, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said that grassroots Fatherland Front officials are facing heavy pressure as directives from both central and municipal authorities are concentrated within a single commune-level agency.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

To reduce the burden on local officials, the committee has eliminated many formalistic activities, consolidated evaluation systems into a single scorecard, merged emulation clusters for unified assessment, and streamlined communication plans to focus on core campaigns.

However, she noted that some localities have reduced the number of personnel assigned to the Fatherland Front and mass organizations, and urged the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee to require agencies to reorganize their internal work without further reducing already limited staffing in the mass organization sector.

Reporting on the city's labor union activities, Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, said the organization has completed procedures to submit a proposal for establishing an Innovation Fund for Workers.

Built on the foundation of the Ton Duc Thang Award, the fund is intended to support innovation and technical improvements while recognizing highly skilled workers with outstanding achievements and incomes.

Nguyen Thanh Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, proposed that the city allocate suitable public facilities to serve as exhibition and sales points for One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods or integrate OCOP products into hotels and tourism facilities across the city.

The conference also heard reports and discussions from advisory bodies of the municipal Party Committee and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.



Focus on implementing Politburo Resolution 09



Concluding the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong stressed that the third quarter would be a pivotal period for the city. He called on the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations to focus on effectively implementing Politburo Resolution No. 09 through practical and concrete actions.

He instructed all units to review their action plans, ensuring clear assignments of responsibilities, tasks and implementation timelines. They should also proactively prepare for the expected adoption of the Law on Special Urban Areas in August 2026 and provide policy recommendations to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee for developing regulations aligned with the city's new development direction.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong delivers his remarks at the conference.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong said that the city must accelerate progress toward achieving its major annual and term goals, including the target of double-digit economic growth. Achieving that objective, he said, requires the coordinated efforts of the entire political system, with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations playing a direct role.

He also announced that Ho Chi Minh City will unveil its new master plan during the third quarter. Given its far-reaching impact on the city's future development, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations should adjust their operating methods, areas of activity and priorities accordingly.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong instructed agencies to strengthen public opinion monitoring and promptly report emerging issues so that appropriate measures can be taken. He also called for activities to be closely aligned with the city's priority programs while reviewing existing action plans to clearly define responsibilities for each quarter.

On personnel matters, he said that the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee has assigned the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee and the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to develop a citywide staffing plan in line with Resolution 09.

He emphasized that staffing allocations would not be distributed evenly but would instead be based on job positions and actual workloads. As an immediate measure, the Organization Commission will address legitimate staffing shortages in key positions under the current staffing framework without waiting for a new quota to be approved.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong also instructed the Office of the municipal Party Committee to promptly propose reforms to reporting procedures across the political system by maximizing the use of shared databases and eliminating unnecessary administrative reporting requirements that place additional burdens on grassroots agencies.

Speaking at the conference, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City said that the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations have reduced 56 percent of overlapping and formalistic campaigns.

During the second half of the year, he said, all activities must closely follow the city's policies, strengthen coordination to mobilize public support and social stability, and enhance the credibility, responsibility and representative role of the organizations.

He stressed that action programs, patriotic emulation campaigns and public mobilization initiatives should ultimately benefit union members, association members and residents as the city continues its development.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc added that the organizations will undergo significant reforms in accordance with central directives, shifting from a primary focus on communication and mobilization to actively participating in governance. As socio-economic challenges directly affect national unity, he said, all organizations and individuals must work together to help the city achieve double-digit economic growth.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the conference.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet proposed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee work with the Organization Commission to reassess the commune-level Fatherland Front model, including piloting more flexible and efficient staffing arrangements.

She also called for the replacement of Fatherland Front officials who fail to meet professional requirements.

Regarding Party development, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet urged the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union to intensify efforts to recruit outstanding young lecturers, young doctors working in hospitals and high school students into the Communist Party.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the conference.

She also stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing promising young entrepreneurs, startup founders and outstanding young individuals recognized at the city and national levels for future Party membership.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong