HCMC raises minimum housing support rate for poor, near-poor cases

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee approved to raise the minimum financial support rate for building houses for poor, near-poor and disadvantaged households to between VND100 million (US$3,793) and VND150 million (US$5,687) per house.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has recently issued a notice concluding its review of a proposal to increase the minimum housing support level for these groups across the city.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the social housing project at 4 Phan Chu Trinh Street, Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo)

Accordingly, the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee approved raising the support level to VND100 million (US$3,793) per house; for areas with weak soil foundations, the amount will be VND120 million (US$4,549) per house; and specifically for the Con Dao special zone, the support will be increased to VND150 million (US$5,687) per house.

The Standing Board also assigned the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front to direct the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to implement the policy in line with its objectives, target groups and proper procedures, following the regulations governing the Fund Mobilization Committee and Management Council of funds managed by the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Standing Committee.



By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong