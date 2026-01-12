HCMC provides VND10 billion to support Lam Dong in flood recovery

On the afternoon of January 11, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led the delegation to conduct a support delivery visit to the authorities of Lam Dong Province to help the locality address the aftermath of recent floods.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, delivers the support to Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Specifically, the delegation provided VND500 million (US$19,018) to support the Lam Dong Provincial Military Command; VND1 billion (US$38,037) to support the Lam Dong Provincial Police; funding for three schools to repair damage caused by natural disasters worth VND300 million (US$11,416) for each school; and gifts for students and teachers at schools affected by the floods.

The delegation also provided funding to build houses for seven households with VND100 million (US$3,805) per household.

As part of the visit, the delegation attended the handover ceremony of “Great Solidarity” houses sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City for two households in Ham Thuan Bac Commune in Lam Dong Province whose homes were damaged by floods; presented gifts to officers, soldiers, and volunteers participating in flood recovery efforts; and visited and presented gifts to two families of policy beneficiaries.

In related news, on the morning of January 11, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, attended the program “Compassionate Tet – Spring of 2026,” organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, and presented Tet gifts to the children of farmer association members in Xuyen Moc Commune.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong