HCMC provides immediate VND40 billion in support to Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Ngai

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the city’s Relief Mobilization Board announced to provide VND40 billion in support to Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Ngai.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, L), along with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front present letters of appreciation to agencies, organizations, business communities, and citizens for their financial contributions in support of people affected by storms and floods.

VFF and the city’s Relief Mobilization Board have received over VND210 billion in donations and promptly distributed VND147 billion (US$5.5 million) to 18 provinces and cities affected by storms and floods.

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front today held a briefing on the mobilization, receipt, and allocation of voluntary contributions to help people overcome storm and flood damage in 2025. At the event, Vice Chairperson of the committee Phan Hong An reported on the results of the relief fundraising and distribution efforts.

Representatives from various agencies, organizations, and business communities shared insights to help improve the city’s disaster relief coordination and effectiveness. In recent months, Ho Chi Minh City has carried out numerous initiatives to support residents in disaster-stricken areas with the guiding principle of providing the fastest, most effective, and most extensive assistance possible within the city’s capacity. In addition to financial aid, the city has sent delegations to visit, encourage, and directly assist affected communities.

Alongside external relief, the city has also focused on supporting its own residents impacted by storms, strong winds, high tides, and heavy rains that have caused damage to homes and crops. Task forces are regularly dispatched to visit and assist affected families, helping them quickly stabilize their lives.

At the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that the city’s aid must be targeted, needs-based, and aligned with the actual conditions of each locality, ensuring timely and accurate distribution.

The city’s health sector is providing medical supply kits to storm-affected residents, while the education sector is assisting disadvantaged students and helping repair damaged schools, health stations, bridges, roads, and dykes—contributing to restoring public life and community stability after disasters.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc also called on departments, agencies, and sectors to continue mobilizing and implementing practical support programs based on real local needs. Media outlets were urged to expand post-publication social initiatives to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in delivering assistance to affected communities.

HCMC leaders expressed their hope that the business community and citizens will continue their charitable efforts with compassion and solidarity, joining the machinery of the state in sharing the city’s warmth and support with disaster-hit areas, helping affected families recover quickly and enabling children to return to school soon.

Following the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City announced immediate financial support totaling VND40 billion. Of the amount, VND20 billion is allocated to Hue City, VND15 billion to Da Nang City, and VND5 billion to Quang Ngai. This initial funding will help localities acquire rescue and relief equipment, provide emergency aid, and assist residents in overcoming hardships.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan