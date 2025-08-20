HCMC Police commend 80 outstanding individuals

The HCMC Public Security Department held a ceremony to commemorate the 80th Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19), the 20th anniversary of the All-People Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005–2025).

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the “For peaceful life” monument of the People’s Public Security Force located in Au Lac Park in Cho Quan Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Police held a flower-laying ceremony and honored 80 exemplary individuals from the People's Public Security Forces.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department Mai Hoang, and representatives from the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant agencies.

At the ceremony, Major General Ta Van Dep, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, emphasized that the sector always determines that emulation is the driving force for each collective, individual officer, and soldier to strive for excellence, foster political integrity, uphold ethical standards and lifestyle, and the spirit of responsibility in their duties, ultimately aiming to fulfill all assigned tasks.

Between 2020 and 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have recorded over 9,000 commendations awarded to collectives and 70,824 commendations to individual officers across various levels. Notably, 495 individuals have been officially recognized as exemplary role models.

The HCMC Public Security Department honors outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Major General Ta Van Dep, these achievements reflect the department’s structured and methodical approach to implementing its emulation and commendation initiatives. More importantly, he noted, they represent the tireless efforts, exemplary conduct, and unwavering determination of individuals and collectives in addressing complex challenges and overcoming weaknesses within the force. These accomplishments are not only commendable but also a source of great pride for the entire department.

Earlier in the day, the delegation offered incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum–Ho Chi Minh City Branch (Nha Rong Wharf) and laid floral wreaths in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward.

The delegation lays floral wreaths in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward.

Also on the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Police inaugurated a mural street. This marks the 20th such project and spans nearly 600 meters along Nguyen Huu Canh Street. The murals are painted on the outer walls of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Saigon University, and Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), covering a record total area of approximately 2,600 square meters.

The murals vividly depict the natural beauty and cultural landscapes of Vietnam, with a centerpiece dedicated to the historic military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The project has been officially recognized by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings), earning the national record for “The Largest Mural Street in Vietnam themed 'Beautiful Vietnam’ by total surface area.”

Delegates take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially inaugurate the mural street. (Photo: SGGP)

The project is recognized by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings), earning the national record for “The Largest Mural Street in Vietnam themed 'Beautiful Vietnam’ by total surface area.” (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh