Business

Stock market

Vietnam stock market rings this year with bold growth plans

SGGP

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang urged the securities industry to boost transparency and launch new markets in 2026.

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) held a bell-ringing ceremony to inaugurate stock trading for the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

chung khoan.jpg

Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang affirmed that the stock market in 2025 operated stably, safely, transparently, and with high liquidity, positioning Vietnam among the fastest-growing markets worldwide. Average daily trading value reached more than VND29 trillion (US$1.11 billion), up over 39 percent, while market capitalization equaled 86.7 percent of estimated GDP in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Minister called on the securities industry to complete the legal framework, implement decisive measures to maintain market rankings, and pursue an upgrade to higher international standards. He also urged the early launch of new markets, including carbon credits and cryptocurrencies.

Related News
By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

market capitalization securities industry the legal framework Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange carbon credits

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn