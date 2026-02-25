Vietnam stock market rings this year with bold growth plans

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang urged the securities industry to boost transparency and launch new markets in 2026.

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) held a bell-ringing ceremony to inaugurate stock trading for the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang affirmed that the stock market in 2025 operated stably, safely, transparently, and with high liquidity, positioning Vietnam among the fastest-growing markets worldwide. Average daily trading value reached more than VND29 trillion (US$1.11 billion), up over 39 percent, while market capitalization equaled 86.7 percent of estimated GDP in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Minister called on the securities industry to complete the legal framework, implement decisive measures to maintain market rankings, and pursue an upgrade to higher international standards. He also urged the early launch of new markets, including carbon credits and cryptocurrencies.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan