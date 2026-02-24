Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay post-Tet visits to key businesses

Amid the festive atmosphere of the early days of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited, extended New Year greetings, and encouraged outstanding enterprises. That expressed the city’s strong support for the business community.

On the morning of February 24 (the eighth day of the first lunar month), a working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, led by Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, visited TBS Group and Dai Phat Food in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At TBS Group, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh commended the company’s contributions to the city’s socio-economic development and expressed New Year wishes for health and prosperity to its leadership and employees. He encouraged the group to continue innovating, enhancing competitiveness, and achieving its 2026 goals.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee delegation presented gifts and posed for a commemorative photo with the staff of TBS Group. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Founded in 1989, TBS Group has grown into one of Vietnam’s leading multi-sector corporations, with key businesses in footwear and high-end handbags manufacturing, real estate investment and management, ports and logistics, tourism and trade services.

On the same morning, the delegation also visited Dai Phat Food. General Director of Dai Phat Food Hua Ngoc Lam reported that about 80 percent of employees had returned to work after the Lunar New Year holiday, helping stabilize production quickly.

For 2026, Dai Phat Food has identified three strategic pillars, including digital transformation upgrades, smart integrated manufacturing and sustainable growth through its temperature-controlled supply chain.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee delegation presented gifts and posed for a commemorative photo with the staff of Dai Phat Food. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh commended the company’s 28-year development journey and emphasized that in 2026, the city aims for double-digit GRDP growth of 10 percent, with both FDI and domestic enterprises playing a vital role. The city pledged continued support in administrative reform, raw material linkages, and workforce solutions to create the most favorable conditions for business growth.

Established in 1998, Dai Phat Food is a Taiwan-invested enterprise specializing in confectionery and processed seafood products.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong