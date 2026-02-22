Domestic market stabilizes nationwide on sixth day of Tet

By February 22, most supermarkets, convenience stores, and traditional markets had reopened, with abundant supplies and stable prices, signaling a return to normal trading after Tet (the Lunar New Year) holiday.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has today provided a report regarding the market conditions as of the 6th day of the first lunar month in the Year of the Horse 2026. Consequently, it has been observed that the national market has largely reverted to a state of normalcy.

Most stores in traditional markets, supermarkets, and convenience stores have reopened. The supply of goods is abundant, especially vegetables and tubers which are in harvest season after the special holiday.

Shopping demand has increased slightly to serve the Tet holiday and celebrations before returning to production and business. Purchasing power is concentrated in the vegetable and fruit sector.

Fresh food consumption is slower due to some people bringing food from their hometowns to the city.

Prices are generally stable. Some items such as beef and seafood have decreased slightly compared to the 3rd and 4th days of Tet due to increased supply.

At major distribution systems such as Saigon Co.op, Central Retail, WinCommerce, MM Mega Market, and Lotte Mart, goods are fully stocked. Many early-spring promotional programs are being implemented. Prices remain largely unchanged compared to before Tet (the Lunar New Year).

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development reports that preparations for Tet this year's supply chain were implemented early, closely following demand forecasts. The total value of goods in reserve increased by approximately 10 percent-15 percent compared to a normal month. At some large distribution companies, reserves of essential goods increased by 20 percent-40 percent.

The market stabilization initiative is being further enhanced. In Hanoi, 19 entities took part, encompassing around 10,700 sales outlets. In Ho Chi Minh City, over 89 entities were involved. The volume of stabilized products represented between 23 percent and 43 percent of the market share, varying by product category. Companies pledged to offer prices that are 5 percent to 10 percent lower than the prevailing market rates and to uphold stable pricing before, during, and after Tet.

As stated by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, the primary objective of post-Tet activities is to rigorously oversee the market and pricing, uphold a seamless distribution network, guarantee equilibrium between the supply and demand of essential goods and services, and avert shortages, speculation, and unjustified price hikes.

At the same time, they will continue to implement solutions to stimulate domestic consumption and promote the "Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods" campaign, aiming to enhance confidence and pride in Vietnamese products.

After Tet, market management forces will strengthen inspections and controls in festival areas, on e-commerce platforms, and on key transportation routes.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will strictly handle violations related to pricing, smuggling, counterfeit goods, goods of unknown origin, and food safety, ensuring consumer rights and market stability from the beginning of 2026.

Data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade reveals that throughout the Tet holiday of the Year of the Horse, there were essentially no significant incidents of smuggling or trade fraud. Regular monitoring of the local area, along with tracking supply and demand, as well as prices, is conducted consistently.

Authorities control warehouses, collection points, goods transshipment points, business activities in the e-commerce environment, and border areas.

Today, market surveillance forces in Quang Ninh Province temporarily seized 28,800 fertilized duck eggs without invoices and of unknown origin, valued at VND115.2 million. The expected administrative fine is VND90 million according to regulations.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan