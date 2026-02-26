Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders pay New Year visit to businesses at Saigon High-Tech Park

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy paid a post-Tet visit to businesses at the Saigon High-Tech Park on February 26.

On the morning of February 26 (the 10th day of the first lunar month), a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee led by Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy visited and extended New Year greetings to several outstanding enterprises and investors operating at the Saigon High-Tech Park.

The delegation included representatives from relevant departments and the Management Board of the Saigon High-Tech Park.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy meets with SEHC’s leaders and staff. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Speaking at the reception, General Director of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) Hwang Keun Ha indicated that the company’s recent production and business activities had achieved positive results, attributing its stability and growth partly to the timely support from city authorities.

Mr. Hwang Keun Ha, General Director of SEHC, reports to the delegation at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

He noted that the city’s resolution of long-pending VAT refund issues had strengthened investor confidence. The company proposed extending its corporate income tax incentives for an additional three years 2029–2031 and raised recommendations related to the Investment Support Fund (ISF), expressing hope that local authorities would facilitate the approval process so the company could access support resources promptly.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the meeting with SEHC’s leaders and staff. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

In response, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal Tran Thi Dieu Thuy acknowledged SEHC’s contributions to the city’s socio-economic development and affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue accompanying and supporting businesses to achieve double-digit growth in the new year. She also praised SEHC’s “green manufacturing” orientation, aligning with sustainable development, green growth and circular economy strategies.

Operating at the Saigon High-Tech Park since 2016, SEHC is a global-scale home electronics manufacturing complex exporting products such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, while providing stable employment for nearly 5,300 workers.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents Tet gifts to Mr. Hwang Keun Ha, General Director of SEHC. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

On the same day, the delegation visited FPT Software. In her remarks at the meeting, FPT Software Director Tran Thi Kim Phuong said that the company sets a target of becoming a leading technology partner of major global corporations by 2026. It is also implementing a sustainable development strategy, including installing rooftop solar power systems at the Saigon High-Tech Park to reduce CO₂ emissions.

Ms. Tran Thi Kim Phuong, Director of FPT Software, reports to the delegation at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)
Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents Tet gifts to Tran Thi Kim Phuong, Director of FPT Software. (Photo: SGGP/Dinh Du)
Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy meets with FPT Software’s leaders and staff. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Praising FPT Software’s contributions, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized the company’s pioneering role and strong “Made in Vietnam” identity, noting that it helps lead the business and tech startup community while enhancing Ho Chi Minh City’s position on the regional and international technology map.

