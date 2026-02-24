Most industrial firms across Ho Chi Minh City resume post-Tet operations

Around 96 percent of businesses in industrial and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City have resumed operations.

98 percent of workers returned to their companies following the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

On February 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported positive post-Tet production and business conditions.

Workers at VSIP I Industrial Park return to work after Tet.

According to Mr. Truong Van Phong, Deputy Head of HEPZA, as of the afternoon of February 24, about 95–96 percent of enterprises had resumed operations. The remaining businesses are expected to resume production after February 25 (the ninth day of the first lunar month).

Nearly 90 percent of workers at Shyang Hung Cheng Company returned to work on the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The rate of workers returning to factories at reopened enterprises reached 97–98 percent, a high and stable level compared to previous years. This reflects strong ties between employees and employers, as well as well-prepared Tet welfare policies for workers.

In addition to stabilizing production, many enterprises in industrial and export processing zones are planning to recruit more workers to meet new export orders in 2026.

The figures signal a positive start and forecast a vibrant economic year ahead for the city.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong